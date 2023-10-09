France defense hit by injuries ahead of European qualifier against the Netherlands

PARIS (AP) — Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi have been called up as injury replacements ahead of France’s match against the Netherlands in qualifying for the European Championship. The French soccer federation says the two players replace defenders Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano. France takes on the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday. Les Bleus will then host Scotland in a friendly game in the northern city of Lille on Oct. 17. Kounde and Upamecano’s withdrawals follow that of Arsenal defender William Saliba, who was replaced Sunday by Jean-Clair Todibo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.