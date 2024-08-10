France defends men’s volleyball Olympic gold medal, beating Poland in front of a wild home crowd

PARIS (AP) — France defended its Olympic gold medal in men’s volleyball in font of a raucous, standing-room-only home crowd at South Paris Arena. Fans waving The Tricolore roared and shook the stands for every remarkable rally, leaping block, powerful spike and service ace as their team beat No. 1-ranked Poland in straight sets. The second-ranked French won 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 to make it two in a row on top of the Olympic podium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.