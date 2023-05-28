France crashes out at Under-20 World Cup, England secures top of group

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — France crashed out of the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday despite a 3-1 group stage win against Honduras. The French lost their first two matches in Group F, from which Gambia and South Korea advanced to the knockout stage. France, playing most of the match in La Plata down to 10 men, needed only one more goal to take Tunisia’s spot in the round-of-16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, but fell short. England secured the top of Group E after a goalless draw with Iraq. Uruguay finished second thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia with an injury time goal from the spot. Tunisia also advanced.

