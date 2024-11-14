France coach says Mbappé’s dip in form is due to both psychological and physical reasons

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday that there are both physical and psychological reasons for Kylian Mbappé’s rough patch of form. After France drew 0-0 with Israel in the Nations League, Deschamps was again asked about the reasons behind the Real Madrid striker’s absence from his squad. “It’s a fact that he is in a difficult situation,” Deschamps told broadcaster TF1. “Obviously, he is going through a period which is not the happiest of his career.” Mbappé was not included in Deschamps’ list for the match against Israel and a game in Italy later this this week. Mbappé’s performances have been below par in recent weeks after he joined Madrid from PSG this summer.

