France coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps will not be at Saturday’s draw for next year’s European Championship after undergoing surgery. The French federation said in a statement on Friday that Deschamps was operated on earlier this week after suffering back pain for several weeks. France will instead be represented by assistant coach Guy Stephan. Deschamps said he wanted to go but “wisdom dictated a few days’ rest.” Host Germany and France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and England are in Pot 1 for the 24-team draw in Hamburg.

