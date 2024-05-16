France coach Deschamps includes Kanté and Barcola in preliminary Euro 2024 squad

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps included midfielder N’Golo Kanté in his preliminary list of players for the European Championship and gave a first call-up to Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. Kanté’s return was not expected following the former Chelsea player’s departure to the lucrative Saudi league last summer after he struggled with injuries. The 2018 World Cup winner has not played for France since June 2022. Deschamps said Kanté has rediscovered his form at Al-Ittihad. In contrast, Barcola’s presence in the squad was widely expected following his excellent season with PSG.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.