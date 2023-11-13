France coach defends striker Randal Kolo Muani despite his struggles at PSG

PARIS (AP) — Randal Kolo Muani is having trouble adapting to life at Paris Saint-Germain but France coach Didier Deschamps is still backing him. The striker 9 became PSG’s third most expensive signing in club history when he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for $101 million in September. Joining PSG reunited him with France teammates Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. They were the three who played in attack when the team lost to Argentina in last year’s World Cup final. But his performances with the French champions have not met expectations.

