France coach Corinne Diacre fired amid player opposition

PARIS (AP) — France coach Corinne Diacre has been fired only four months before the Women’s World Cup. The French soccer federation’s executive committee made the decision after several players expressed their discontent with Diacre. The coach said on Wednesday that she was the victim of a smear campaign. France captain Wendie Renard last month said she would skip this year’s Women’s World Cup because she was unhappy with the team’s set up. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and forward Kadidiatou Diani then announced they were putting their international careers on hold.

