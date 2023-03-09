France coach Corinne Diacre fired amid player opposition

By The Associated Press
FILE - France's manager Corinne Diacre gives instructions to her players during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. France coach Corinne Diacre said Wednesday, March 8, 2023, she is the victim of a smear campaign. Diacre faces opposition from several players, amid reports she could be replaced before the World Cup. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

PARIS (AP) — France coach Corinne Diacre has been fired only four months before the Women’s World Cup. The French soccer federation’s executive committee made the decision after several players expressed their discontent with Diacre. The coach said on Wednesday that she was the victim of a smear campaign. France captain Wendie Renard last month said she would skip this year’s Women’s World Cup because she was unhappy with the team’s set up. Striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and forward Kadidiatou Diani then announced they were putting their international careers on hold.

