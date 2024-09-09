France captain Mbappé on bench vs. Belgium in Nations League

LYON, France (AP) — France captain Kylian Mbappé has been left out of the starting lineup against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League. Mbappé played the full game in a 3-1 loss to Italy in Paris on Friday. France coach Didier Deschamps has changed the entire forward line to face Belgium in Lyon on Monday. Mbappé was replaced by Marcus Thuram in a central role. Top European national teams have this week been rotating and resting star players who had limited preseason preparation in August after the European Championship.

