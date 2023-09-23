France captain Dupont has undergone surgery on facial fracture

PARIS (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont has undergone surgery to repair a facial fracture he sustained at the Rugby World Cup. The French Rugby Federation says it’s unclear how long he will be sidelined. The surgery was late Friday. The federation says, “In a few days’ time, he will be able to return to the French team as part of a gradual sporting recovery under medical supervision.” Dupont was hurt on Thursday from a head-on-head tackle in a 96-0 blowout victory over Namibia in Marseille. The scrumhalf traveled to Toulouse, where he plays his club rugby, for the operation.

