France captain Dupont cleared to return at Rugby World Cup under medical supervision

PARIS (AP) — The French Rugby Federation says national captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to train at the Rugby World Cup after having surgery on his facial fracture. Dupont suffered a broken jaw in an illegal head-on-head tackle against Namibia on Sept. 21 and had surgery the next day. The standout scrumhalf’s progress has been far quicker than initially feared and World Rugby says he can wear a protective mask. Widely considered rugby’s best player, Dupont appears unlikely to play against Italy in France’s last Pool A game next Friday. But he could be in line to play in the quarterfinals in two weeks.

