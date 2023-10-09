France captain Dupont cleared to resume full contact training at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont is a step closer to playing again at the Rugby World Cup after being cleared to resume full training. The French Rugby Federation says the surgeon who repaired Dupont’s broken right cheekbone gave him a final checkup. FFR says Dupont can start full-contact training. It is up to the coaches now whether the star scrumhalf is fit to lead France against defending champion South Africa in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Stade de France. Dupont was injured by a head-on-head tackle on Sept. 21 against Namibia. He had surgery the next day and rejoined the team after 10 days to train lightly under medical supervision.

