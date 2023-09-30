France can’t start for Astros because of family emergency, Urquidy on mound vs. D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Houston Astros are having to shuffle their pitching staff during some of the most important games of the season. Right-hander J.P. France was scratched from Friday’s start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a family emergency. Manager Dusty Baker didn’t elaborate on the reason but said he wasn’t sure if France would be able to return to the team this weekend. France has an 11-6 record and 3.83 ERA this season. The Astros replaced him with right-hander José Urquidy, who has a 2-3 record and 5.84 ERA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.