France boosted by Dupont return in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against South Africa

PARIS (AP) — Antoine Dupont will return from injury to captain France in its Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against defending champion South Africa. He has been cleared to play following a broken cheekbone and gives the host team a huge boost in its mission to deliver a first title and do it on home soil. Dupont sustained the facial fracture in a head-on-head tackle by Namibia’s Johan Deysel three weeks ago. It put his tournament in doubt and led to major fretting in the French camp. The brilliant scrumhalf is widely acknowledged as the world’s best player.

