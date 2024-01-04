France beats Norway to make United Cup semis

SYDNEY (AP) — France has defeated Norway in the deciding mixed doubles to advance to the United Cup semifinals against Poland. Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France beat Ulrikke Eikeri and Casper Ruud at the end of a tie that stretched nearly 6 1/2 hours. Ruud forced the quarterfinal to a decider after beating Adrian Mannarino. Garcia put France up 1-0 with a three-set win over Malene Helgo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.