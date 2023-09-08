France beats New Zealand 29-13 in Rugby World Cup opener

PARIS (AP) — France overcomes conceding sloppy tries at the start of each half to beat New Zealand 29-13 in an intense opening match of the Rugby World Cup to end the All Blacks’ run of 31 straight wins in the pool stage. Prolific right winger Damian Penaud grabbed a crucial try 15 minutes into the second half, and fullback Thomas Ramos kicked expertly. Les Tricolores closed the deficit to 5-3 down in their eighth World Cup meeting. Mark Telea scored after just 93 seconds to give New Zealand an ideal start at Stade de France and he also scored three minutes into the second period. But replacement fullback Melvyn Jaminet capped a fine night with a try in the final seconds.

