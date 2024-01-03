France beats Italy to progress to a United Cup quarterfinal showdown with Norway

SYDNEY (AP) — Caroline Garcia and Adrian Mannarino have led France past Italy and into the United Cup quarterfinals. Mannarino beat Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets in the men’s singles before Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the women’s singles to give France an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the mixed doubles, and top spot in Group D. France will play its quarterfinal against Group F winner Norway. Greece faces Canada later Wednesday in Sydney to conclude Group B. Poland will play China in Perth in the first of the quarterfinals before Serbia _ led by Novak Djokovic _ faces Australia in the night session.

