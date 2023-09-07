France beats Ireland 2-0 to stay perfect in European Championship qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — France has extended its perfect start to its European Championship qualifying campaign to five matches with a 2-0 win over Ireland. A spot at the continental tournament in Germany next summer now looks all but secured for the two-time champion. Didier Deschamps’ team has not conceded a goal, topping Group B with 15 points and a nine-point lead over the Netherlands and Greece. The Dutch who defeated their Greek rivals 3-0 have two matches in hand. Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram scored France’s goals at the Parc des Princes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.