France beats Egypt 3-1 and will face Spain in the men’s soccer final at Paris Olympics

LYON, France (AP) — Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice as France advanced to the final of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics with a 3-1 win over Egypt after extra time. France will play Spain in Friday’s final at Parc des Princes in a match that will ensure a first European gold medalist for 32 years. Egypt led through Mahmoud Saber’s 62nd-minute goal before Mateta equalized in the 83rd and sent the game into extra time. His second came in the 99th after Egypt’s Omar Fayed was sent off for a second yellow card. Michael Olise added France’s third in the 108th.

