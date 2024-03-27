France beatable, Germany resurgent, Italy seeking redemption: The state of play ahead of Euro 2024

LONDON (AP) — The 24-team lineup for the European Championship is complete after Poland, Ukraine and Georgia became the final teams to qualify for the tournament in Germany. France and England look to be the strongest teams heading to the tournament while Cristiano Ronaldo and his talented Portugal teammates will be another big threat. Germany has been in something of a crisis but looks to have recovered just in time ahead of staging the Euros. Defending champion Italy is back at a major tournament after missing the World Cup and the Netherlands might be the best of the title outsiders. Ukraine and tournament debutant Georgia will be among the neutrals’ favorites.

