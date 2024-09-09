France basketball coach Vincent Collet steps down after 15 years in charge

PARIS (AP) — France men’s basketball coach Vincent Collet is stepping down after 15 years in charge. Collet was the longest-serving France coach in history. He has been appointed as the special advisor to the technical direction of the French Basketball Federation. He guided his team to a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last month. Collet led France through six European Championships, four World Cups and four Olympic Games.

