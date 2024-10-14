France and Germany beat fierce rivals in Nations League

France and Germany have stand-in forwards to thank for wins over fierce rivals in the Nations League. With Kylian Mbappé again absent, Randal Kolo Muani started up front for France and scored a goal in each half in a 2-1 victory away to Belgium on Monday. Jamie Leweling made his debut for Germany, had a second-minute strike ruled out after a video review but had more luck with a rasping drive in the 64th to seal a 1-0 triumph over the Netherlands in Munich. Italy beat Israel 4-1. Hungary was a 2-0 winner in Bosnia.

