France and Germany beat fierce rivals in Nations League

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
France's Randal Kolo Muani, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Nations League, group A2 soccer match between Belgium and France at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert]

France and Germany have stand-in forwards to thank for wins over fierce rivals in the Nations League. With Kylian Mbappé again absent, Randal Kolo Muani started up front for France and scored a goal in each half in a 2-1 victory away to Belgium on Monday. Jamie Leweling made his debut for Germany, had a second-minute strike ruled out after a video review but had more luck with a rasping drive in the 64th to seal a 1-0 triumph over the Netherlands in Munich. Italy beat Israel 4-1. Hungary was a 2-0 winner in Bosnia.

