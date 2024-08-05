France and Egypt men’s soccer Olympic semifinal goes to extra time tied 1-1

LYON, France (AP) — The Olympic men’s semifinal match between France and Egypt has gone to extra time after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Egypt led through Mahmoud Saber’s 62nd-minute goal at Stade de Lyon. France had hit the frame of the goal on three occasions before finally finding a breakthrough when Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized in the 83rd. The winner will play Spain in the final at Parc des Princes on Friday.

