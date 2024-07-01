France and Belgium 0-0 at halftime in round of 16 at Euro 2024

DUESSLEDORF, Germany (AP) — France and Belgium are 0-0 at halftime in their round-of-16 match at the European Championship. Kylian Mbappé is again wearing a mask to protect his broken nose on Monday. He struck an early shot over the crossbar in a relatively quiet display by the France captain on the day he officially became a Real Madrid player. There were few chances of note in a flat first half notable for Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne deployed in a deep-lying midfield role and France collecting three yellow cards. One of them went to Adrien Rabiot and he will miss the quarterfinals should France advance.

