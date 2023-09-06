France and All Blacks replace injured centers for Rugby World Cup opener

PARIS (AP) — France and New Zealand have replaced their injured inside centers with Yoram Moefana and Anton Lienert-Brown for the opening match of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France on Friday. Moefana has stepped in for Jonathan Danty, who is recovering from a sore hamstring after a try-scoring appearance in the last warmup against Australia two Sundays ago. Lienert-Brown is brought in for Jordie Barrett, who had what the All Blacks coaches called a left knee niggle. Three other changes after the 35-7 mauling from South Africa include Codie Taylor and Nepo Laulala in the front row and Dalton Papali’i in the back row. France made two other changes, giving starts to lock Cameron Woki, and loosehead prop Réda Wardi.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.