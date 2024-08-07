Framber Valdez of Astros loses no-hitter with 2 outs in the 9th on HR from Rangers’ Seager

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston pitcher Framber Valdez has lost his no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning on a home run from Texas slugger Corey Seager. Valdez walked two batters in the ninth, but only one runner was on when Seager homered. The Houston left-hander had a perfect game through five. It ended when Jonah Heim opened the sixth by reaching on third baseman Alex Bregman’s throwing error, ending the perfect game.

