Framber Valdez just misses no-hitter, but keeps right on rolling for Astros

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Houston Astros Framber Valdez stands on the mound before he exits the game in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Albert Pena]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Framber Valdez just missed his second career no-hitter, barely a year after his first. The Houston left-hander still got the victory Tuesday in a streak of starts that has kept rolling even as the Astros cooled off. Valdez was a strike away from a no-hitter against the rival Texas Rangers before a walk and Corey Seager’s two-run homer in the Astros’ 4-2 win. It was just the third win in nine games for Houston. It came a night after the Astros gave up Josh Smith’s game-ending, two-run homer in a 4-3 Texas victory in 10 innings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.