Framber Valdez just misses no-hitter, but keeps right on rolling for Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Framber Valdez just missed his second career no-hitter, barely a year after his first. The Houston left-hander still got the victory Tuesday in a streak of starts that has kept rolling even as the Astros cooled off. Valdez was a strike away from a no-hitter against the rival Texas Rangers before a walk and Corey Seager’s two-run homer in the Astros’ 4-2 win. It was just the third win in nine games for Houston. It came a night after the Astros gave up Josh Smith’s game-ending, two-run homer in a 4-3 Texas victory in 10 innings.

