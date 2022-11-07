Fractional interest in Flightline sells for $4.6 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland says a 2.5% fractional interest in Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Flightline has sold for $4.6 million during a special auction before the start of its November Breeding Stock Sale. Brookdale Farm’s Freddy Seitz signed the ticket for an undisclosed client, the track announced in a release on Monday. The sale comes a day after ownership of the unbeaten 4-year-old son of Tapit retired the unbeaten colt following his record 8¼-length victory in Saturday’s $6 million, Grade 1 Classic at Keeneland. Flightline likely locked up Horse of the Year honors with his fourth Grade 1 victory in six starts by a combined victory margin of 71 lengths, dominance that has drawn comparisons to legendary Triple Crown champion Secretariat.

