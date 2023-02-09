Fox’s late FTs gives Kings 130-128 win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 31 points, including three free throws with less than a second left, to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 130-128 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Fox missed a 3-pointer with .3 seconds left. But Eric Gordon fouled him to set up the game-winning free throws.

Fox, who added 11 assists, made consecutive baskets to get the Kings within 1 with 42.2 seconds to go.

Jalen Green missed a shot on the other end before the Kings missed three straight shots but grabbed the rebound each time. Keegan Murray got the last rebound but Kenyon Martin Jr. battled with him, and a jump ball was called. Houston got the ball on the jump ball with 2.4 seconds to go.

Eric Gordon was fouled after that, but Malik Monk stole the inbound pass from Alperen Sengun to give the Kings the ball with 1.2 seconds left. They called a timeout to set up the final sequence.

Green had 41 points and Sengun finished with 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Rockets dropped their fourth straight.

Domantas Sabonis added 22 points with nine rebounds for the Kings and Monk added 17 points.

Green made an off-balance 3 as he was fouled and crashed to the court with just more than two minutes left to put Houston up 124-123. Harrison Barnes was called for a foul on the play, but the Kings challenged the call, and it was overturned.

Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, then scored four points to extend the lead to 128-123 with less than 90 seconds left.

Sabonis made a layup to get the Kings within four with about seven minutes left in the third. But he picked up his fifth foul seconds later and headed to the bench for the rest of the quarter.

A 6-2 run by the Kings later in the third, with the first four points from Fox, tied it at 82-82 with four minutes left in the quarter. The Kings scored five points, with a 3 from Monk, to take a four-point lead late in third. However, Houston ended the quarter with a 4-2 spurt to cut the lead to 99-97 entering the fourth.

The game was tied early in the fourth quarter before Houston used a 6-1 run to take a 112-107 lead with eight minutes to go. The Kings then scored the next seven points, with a 3-point play by Harrison Barnes and four points from Fox, to go on top 114-112 a minute later.

Jae’Sean Tate hit a layup for the Rockets to tie it with less than five minutes to go. But a 7-2 run by the Kings, highlighted by a 3 from Murray, gave them a 121-116 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left.

A 5-0 spurt by the Rockets tied it after that before a layup by Sabonis put the Kings on top 123-121.

Kings: Barnes had 16 points. … Sacramento made 10 of 30 3-pointers. … The Kings were outrebounded 44-31.

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. missed his 14th consecutive game with a left big toe injury. … Martin had 15 points. … Tate added 16 off the bench.

Kings: Host Dallas for consecutive games Friday and Saturday night.

Rockets: Open a five-game road trip Friday night in Miami.

