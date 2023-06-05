Fox Sports ready for challenge of doing Belmont Stakes for first time

Even though Saturday’s Belmont Stakes marks the first time Fox Sports has carried one of horse racing’s Triple Crown events, the network has a history of covering the sport. Fox has carried the New York Racing Association’s summer meet from Saratoga Race Course since 2016 on FS1 and FS2. The relationship expanded to daily racing from Belmont and Saratoga in 2021 followed by an eight-year agreement starting this year to do the Belmont Stakes. Fox took over the Belmont from NBC, which had carried all three Triple Crown races since 2011. NBC still does the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

