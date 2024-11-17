Fox scores 49 points one day after franchise-record performance to lead Kings over Jazz 121-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After scoring 60 points in a losing effort the night before, De’Aaron Fox had 49 to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Fox went 16 of 30 from the field and made 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and he added nine assists and two steals. Fox’s 109 points are the most over a two-game span in franchise history, passing DeMarcus Cousins.

Over the last 50 years, there has been only one instance of someone scoring more points in a two-day span. Kobe Bryant scored 110 points — 60 against Memphis and then 50 against New Orleans — on March 22 and 23, 2007.

Kevin Huerter had 18 points, and Trey Lyles added 17 for the Kings.

Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Keyonte George scored 19 and Collin Sexton added 18 for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson had 17 off the bench for Utah.

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) makes a layup around Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sara Nevis

DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis were sidelined for Sacramento, and Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler did not play for the Jazz.

Takeaways

Jazz: With John Collins scoring 16, the Jazz had five players score at least that many in a game for the first time this season.

Kings: Fox made his first seven shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter. By halftime, he had 26 points.

Key moment

The Kings trailed 89-78 in the third quarter but took a 118-116 lead on a Jordan McLaughlin 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining.

Key stat

Both teams shot basically the same percentage from 3-point range. The Kings made 19 of 41 shots, or 46.3%, from beyond the arc. The Jazz shot 12 for 26, or 46.2%.

Up next

The Kings host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, while the Jazz continue their five-game trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.