Fox leads in Sun City to boost hopes of overtaking McIlroy

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Ryan Fox has reeled off five birdies and an eagle on the back nine to take the first-round lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa and boost his hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the European Tour rankings. Fox opened his challenge at Sun City with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead over England’s Luke Donald. McIlroy isn’t playing in the penultimate tournament of the season in Sun City. A victory would put Fox top of the rankings ahead of next week’s season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.

