Fox, AEG announce launch of College Basketball Crown postseason tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports and AEG will launch a new postseason college basketball tournament next year. The College Basketball Crown will be a 16-team tournament that will take place March 31 through April 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. The games will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena. Both venues have hosted college basketball games in the past, including the Pac-12 tournaments. Teams that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament will be eligible. The Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East — whose games are carried on Fox — will each have two automatic entries into the tournament. The additional teams will be selected by a committee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.