Fox, AEG announce launch of College Basketball Crown postseason tournament

By The Associated Press
FILE - An official game ball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Southern California and UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. NCAA President Charlie Baker on Wednesday, March 26, urged lawmakers in states with legal wagering on sporting events to ban betting on individual player performances.(AP Photo/David Becker, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports and AEG will launch a new postseason college basketball tournament next year. The College Basketball Crown will be a 16-team tournament that will take place March 31 through April 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. The games will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena. Both venues have hosted college basketball games in the past, including the Pac-12 tournaments. Teams that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament will be eligible. The Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East — whose games are carried on Fox — will each have two automatic entries into the tournament. The additional teams will be selected by a committee.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.