Fowler wins the Par 3 Contest in his return to the Masters after a 3-year absence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rickie Fowler won the traditional Par 3 Contest at Augusta National on Wednesday. Fowler is back at the Masters after a five-year absence. He toured the picturesque par-3 course in 5-under par. That was good enough for a two-stroke win over Sepp Straka, J.T. Poston and Santiago de la Fuente. Nobody has ever won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to win the Masters in the same year. There also were five aces on a warm, sunny afternoon. Luke List, Straka, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland and Lucas Glover all had hole-in-ones.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.