Fowler resumes quest for 1st major on British Open course he knows well

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
United States' Rickie Fowler tees off the 1st during a practice round for the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Open starts Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison]

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open’s return to Royal Liverpool couldn’t come at a better time for Rickie Fowler. The American will get to resume his quest for a first major title with his game trending in the right direction and at a course where he has done well in the past. Fowler made a run for the claret jug the last time the Open was played at Hoylake, finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy. To add to his confidence he arrives in England fresh from a victory that ended a winless streak that had lasted more than four years.

