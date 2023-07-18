Fowler resumes quest for 1st major on British Open course he knows well

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open’s return to Royal Liverpool couldn’t come at a better time for Rickie Fowler. The American will get to resume his quest for a first major title with his game trending in the right direction and at a course where he has done well in the past. Fowler made a run for the claret jug the last time the Open was played at Hoylake, finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy. To add to his confidence he arrives in England fresh from a victory that ended a winless streak that had lasted more than four years.

