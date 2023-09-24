Fowler-Nicolosi’s 2 TD passes and score by defense helps Colorado State beat Middle Tennessee 31-23

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes, Mohamed Kamara returned a fumbled ball five yards into the end zone and Colorado State beat Middle Tennessee 31-23. Fowler-Nicolosi connected with two 7-yard touchdown passes to Tory Horton, one each in the third and fourth quarters to give Colorado State a 24-17 lead with 11:34 remaining and Kamara scored on the ensuing series two plays later. But Nicholas Vattiato then drove Middle Tennessee 75 yards in 10 plays, capped by his 10-yard TD pass to Elijah Metcalf that cut the deficit to 31-23 with 6:34 to play.

