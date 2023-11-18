Fowler-Nicolosi throws 2 touchdown passes and Colorado State defeats Nevada 30-20

By The Associated Press
ADDS NEVADA DEFENSIVE BACK EMANY JOHNSON (5) - Colorado State wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass in front of Nevada defensive back Emany Johnson (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for two touchdowns and Colorado State defeated Nevada 30-20 on Saturday. Fowler-Nicolosi’s second TD toss, a 38-yarder to Louis Brown IV, with under 11 minutes remaining gave the Rams a 10-point cushion and Nevada managed only 14 yards on its final two possessions. Interceptions by Henry Blackburn and Nuer Gatkuoth led to a touchdown and a field goal in the first half when the Rams scored on their first four possessions to take a 20-3 lead. But they saw it cut to seven points by halftime on a Brandon Talton field goal and Richard Toney’s 66-yard pick-6 on the final play before the break.

