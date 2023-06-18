Fowler, McIlroy, Scheffler headline final round in a US Open full of possibilities

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At the top of the U.S. Open leaderboard there are two players each going for their first major title. That’s about all they have in common. Rickie Fowler has contended in majors, won nine tournaments across the globe and has long been one of golf’s most recognizable players. Wyndham Clark is playing in only his seventh major and Sunday will mark the first time he’s finished better than 75th. One shot behind is Rory McIlroy, trying to win his first major in nine years. Also lurking is Scottie Scheffler, who is three shots back. Scheffler is trying to join Tiger Woods as the only top-ranked player to win the U.S. Open since the world rankings started in 1986.

