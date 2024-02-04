Fousseyni Traore scores season-high 24 points, No. 22 BYU beats West Virginia 86-73

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 22 BYU to an 86-73 victory over West Virginia. Richie Saunders added 17 points and Jaxson Robinson scored 15 for the Cougars, who earned their second road win in five trips this season. Kerr Kriisa scored a season-high 23 points for West Virginia. BYU, which is second nationally in 3-pointers made per game, was solid in the paint for the second straight contest. With center Aly Khalifa out with an illness, Traore was dominant from the start. He scored BYU’s first eight points and finished 10 of 15 from the floor.

