Fourth-tier team Offenbach upsets second-division side Magdeburg in German Cup

Fourth-tier club Kickers Offenbach knocked out second-division team Magdeburg with a 2-1 win in the German Cup. Alexander Sorge put Offenbach ahead in the first half and although Martijn Kaars equalized for the away side early in the second period, substitute Valdrin Mustafa secured the upset with a winner from close range in the 74th. Also Monday, Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt all progressed to the second round.

