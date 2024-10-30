Fourth-seeded Medvedev loses to Popyrin in second round at Paris Masters

By The Associated Press
Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, reacts after winning a point as he plays Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their second round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

Alexei Popyrin upset fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Paris Masters in a tense match with many ups and downs. Popyrin, a 25-year-old Australian player, had lost his three previous matches against his Russian rival. Popyrin and Medvedev combined for a total of 86 unforced errors under the roof of the Palais Omnisports. Medvedev trailed 4-1 in the decider but broke back to force a tiebreaker in which Popyrin played more aggressively. Medvedev double-faulted to give Popyrin a match point and the Australian converted it at the net.

