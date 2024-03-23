Fourth-seeded Indiana rolls past Fairfield 89-56 in first round of NCAAs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 27 points to lead fourth-seeded Indiana to an 89-56 victory over No. 13 Fairfield on Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament. Scalia sank five of the Hoosiers’ 10 3-pointers. Yarden Garzon, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 13 points for the Hoosiers (25-5). Fairfield (31-2) saw its 29-game winning streak come to an end. Janelle Brown led the Stags, who earned the first Top 25 ranking in school history earlier this month, with 19 points.

