Fourth-ranked women’s player Jessica Pegula cruises into the DC Open quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — World No. 4 Jessica Pegula cruised into the quarterfinals at the DC Open by beating fellow American Peyton Stearns in straight sets. Pegula is the tournament’s top seed and next plays Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semifinals. The Buffalo native won the tournament in Washington in 2019. The big upset of the afternoon came earlier when second-seeded Caroline Garcia got knocked out in the round of 16 by Marta Kostyuk. Taylor Fritz is set to face three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in prime time on the men’s side of the draw.

