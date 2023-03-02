Fourth-ranked Rudd loses to qualifier Daniel in Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Fourth-ranked Casper Rudd has lost to qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5) at the Mexico Open. For Daniel, the victory was his first against a top-10 player and propelled him into the quarterfinals. Daniel, ranked 125 in the ATP, had been 0-8 against players ranked in the top 10.

