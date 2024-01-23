Fourth-ranked Kansas State women rally for 13th win in a row, 58-55 over No. 13 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Eliza Maupin, Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell each had 16 points and fourth-ranked Kansas State extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 58-55 win over 13th-ranked Baylor. The Wildcats played without injured standout center Ayoka Lee, rallying from a 13-point, first-half deficit. With Baylor trying for a game-tying shot at the end, Jaelyn Glenn blocked a game-ending 3-point attempt by Dre’Una Edwards. The 19-1 Wildcats had moved up three spots in the new Associated Press poll earlier Monday for their highest ranking since 2003. Maupin’s 3-pointer with just over 7 minutes left gave them their first lead since the game’s first two minutes. Bella Fontleroy had 12 points and Edwards had 11 for 15-3 Baylor.

