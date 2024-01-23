Fourth-ranked Kansas State women rally for 13th win in a row, 58-55 over No. 13 Baylor

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Baylor guard Bella Fontleroy (22) drives to the basket against Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Eliza Maupin, Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell each had 16 points and fourth-ranked Kansas State extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 58-55 win over 13th-ranked Baylor. The Wildcats played without injured standout center Ayoka Lee, rallying from a 13-point, first-half deficit. With Baylor trying for a game-tying shot at the end, Jaelyn Glenn blocked a game-ending 3-point attempt by Dre’Una Edwards. The 19-1 Wildcats had moved up three spots in the new Associated Press poll earlier Monday for their highest ranking since 2003. Maupin’s 3-pointer with just over 7 minutes left gave them their first lead since the game’s first two minutes. Bella Fontleroy had 12 points and Edwards had 11 for 15-3 Baylor.

