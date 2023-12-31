Fourth-ranked Florida State will focus on this season’s accomplishments, not Orange Bowl loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida State went from among the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings in the final week of the regular season to a 63-3 blowout loss to No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The Seminoles stayed within a touchdown in the first quarter before the Bulldogs (13-1) broke the game open by scoring 35 points in the second. The outcome was the most lopsided defeat in Florida State history, surpassing 49-point losses against Florida in 1973 and Clemson in 2018. Hoping for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles got bumped to fifth by the selection committee when Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game. Twenty-three Seminoles did not play Saturday due to various reasons, including transfer, opt-out and injury.

