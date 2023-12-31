Fourth-ranked Florida State will focus on this season’s accomplishments, not Orange Bowl loss

By The Associated Press
Florida State defensive lineman Patrick Payton (11) reacts early in the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida State went from among the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings in the final week of the regular season to a 63-3 blowout loss to No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The Seminoles stayed within a touchdown in the first quarter before the Bulldogs (13-1) broke the game open by scoring 35 points in the second. The outcome was the most lopsided defeat in Florida State history, surpassing 49-point losses against Florida in 1973 and Clemson in 2018. Hoping for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles got bumped to fifth by the selection committee when Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game. Twenty-three Seminoles did not play Saturday due to various reasons, including transfer, opt-out and injury.

