Fourth-division club Barbastro eliminates Almeria in 2nd round of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Fourth-division club Barbastro has beaten struggling La Liga team Almeria 1-0 in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Franc Carbonell scored in the 28th minute to put the minnow club from northeastern Spain into the next round. The result added to Almeria’s woes this season. The Saudi-owned club has only one victory in 17 matches in all competitions. It came against third-division club Talavera in the previous Copa round. Almeria is the only winless team after 15 rounds in the Spanish league and sits in last place.

