Fournier scores 25 points to lead No. 14 Duke women to 79-47 win over Belmont

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier reached double figures for the fourth time in five games after finishing with a career-high 25 points to lead No. 14 Duke to a 79-47 win over Belmont. Fournier was 10-of-15 shooting for the Blue Devils, who finished at 55% (32 of 58). Carmyn Harrison scored 13 points for the Bruins on 6-of-9 shooting, although Belmont finished at 33% (20 of 60). Duke had a 46-24 rebound advantaging with Jordan Wood grabbing 13 and Reigan Richardson nine, both career bests. That led to a 19-2 difference in second-chance points and a 46-20 advantage on points in the paint. Fournier had 16 points at the half as the Blue Devils raced to a 40-17 lead. While Duke was shooting 18 of 34 (53%), the Bruins were at 28%.

