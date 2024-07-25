Four-time Gold Glove CF Kevin Kiermaier says he intends to retire at end of season

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder and four-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday he intends to retire at the end of the year. Now in his 11th season and second with Toronto after nine years with the Rays, Kiermaier is batting .191 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 77 games. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Blue Jays last winter. Selected by the Rays in the 31st round of the 2010 draft, Kiermaier won Gold Gloves in center field in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2023. He won the Platinum Glove Award as the AL’s best defensive player in 2015.

