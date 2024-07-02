Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker says he’s retiring from basketball. The 34-year-old Walker wasn’t in the NBA this past season, but did play in the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. Walker averaged 19.3 points in 750 career regular-season games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023). He made four straight All-Star Game appearances from 2017-20 and was a third-team all-NBA selection during the 2018-19 season. That followed a stellar college career at UConn. Walker led UConn to a 2011 national title and was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four.

