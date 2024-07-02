Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Dallas Mavericks guard Kemba Walker, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. Kemba Walker, a four-time All-Star guard, says he’s retiring from basketball. Walker, 34, wasn’t in the NBA this past season but did play in the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. He announced his decision Tuesday, July 2, 2024, on social media.(AP Photo/Nick Cammett, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Cammett]

Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker says he’s retiring from basketball. The 34-year-old Walker wasn’t in the NBA this past season, but did play in the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. Walker averaged 19.3 points in 750 career regular-season games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023). He made four straight All-Star Game appearances from 2017-20 and was a third-team all-NBA selection during the 2018-19 season. That followed a stellar college career at UConn. Walker led UConn to a 2011 national title and was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four.

